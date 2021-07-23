ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading 5.9% Higher

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.43. 368,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,528,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZKIN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ZK International Group by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

