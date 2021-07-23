ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol Sells 123,438 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 123,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $6,461,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 62,339 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,512.08.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92.

Shares of ZI opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1,335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.