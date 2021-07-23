Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock worth $31,952,762. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.4% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.2% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $235.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.97 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $116.88 and a 52 week high of $237.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

