ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZTCOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

