$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. The Joint reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million.

JYNT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.75. 143,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

