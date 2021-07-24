-$0.02 EPS Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MITO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 243,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,607. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

