-$0.06 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

TPIC traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,125. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

