-$0.07 EPS Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 477,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,200,150 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

