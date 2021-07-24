-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.08 million, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

