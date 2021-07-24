-$0.15 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million.

ADMA has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. 1,169,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.