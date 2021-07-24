$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Antero Resources posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. 6,863,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 669,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 589,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Antero Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its position in Antero Resources by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

