$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 131,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,192. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 188,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,221.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

