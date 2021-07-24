$0.27 EPS Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

VECO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. 132,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 43,993 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 136.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

