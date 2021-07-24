$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,512. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.