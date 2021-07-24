$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,512. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

