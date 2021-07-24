$0.33 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 340,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,388. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

