-$0.38 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($1.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after buying an additional 238,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $197,494,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.