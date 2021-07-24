$0.48 EPS Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock valued at $106,355,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,382,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

