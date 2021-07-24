-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). Sabre reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

SABR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.60. 3,964,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969,312. Sabre has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sabre by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

