$0.90 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 495,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.