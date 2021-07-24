$1.13 EPS Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.72. 3,570,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,329. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

