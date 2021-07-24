$1.16 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.83. 525,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,039. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $357,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after buying an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after buying an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,117,000 after buying an additional 1,313,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

