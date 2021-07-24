$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

OC stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.18. 406,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

