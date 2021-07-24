100,602 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,389,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $938,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

