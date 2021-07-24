$103.04 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to announce sales of $103.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $103.57 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $74.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $397.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TSQ stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The company has a market cap of $197.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 101.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.