10,309 Shares in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in XBiotech by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in XBiotech by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XBiotech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XBiotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,173,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,742,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XBIT opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.85. XBiotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

