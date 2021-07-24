10,921 Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,488,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

