109,235 Shares in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.69% of Delcath Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Purpura bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,850 shares of company stock worth $364,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $9.43 on Friday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

