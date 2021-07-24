11 Capital Partners LP Purchases 2,580 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

11 Capital Partners LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 4.6% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 11 Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Shares of TDY traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.66. The stock had a trading volume of 178,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.38. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $298.78 and a one year high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

