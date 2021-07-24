$112.71 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report $112.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.40 million and the highest is $113.30 million. Alteryx reported sales of $96.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $569.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $570.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $678.07 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

AYX traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $81.79. 725,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 6,311.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 219.4% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 86,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 130.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 204.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

