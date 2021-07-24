$140.00 Million in Sales Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will announce sales of $140.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.00 million. PQ Group reported sales of $359.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $563.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

PQG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King increased their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in PQ Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,261 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,079,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 539,048 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in PQ Group by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in PQ Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 332,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PQG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 85,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,028. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

