1,614 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,614 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

EXP opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

