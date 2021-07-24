18,257 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

OTCMKTS CLRMU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

