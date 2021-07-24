1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%.

FCCY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 53,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,184. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $216.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

