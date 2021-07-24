1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

