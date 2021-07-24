$261.58 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post sales of $261.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.20 million and the lowest is $260.50 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $139.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded up $7.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.15. 11,687,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 155.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.