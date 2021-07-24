29,128 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,128 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

DVN stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

