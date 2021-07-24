$297.63 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $297.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.20 million and the highest is $300.00 million. Masimo reported sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.54. 216,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,393. Masimo has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Masimo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Masimo by 27.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Masimo by 18.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

