29,828 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 210,066 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 46,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

KKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

