30,636 Shares in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.37. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

