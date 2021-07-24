$310.57 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $310.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.20 million and the lowest is $301.91 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,027. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.52. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

