31,831 Shares in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,923,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $15.51 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $241.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

