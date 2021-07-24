3,450 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $61.99 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.