358,888 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 358,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dempze Nancy E acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,812,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,740,000 after purchasing an additional 383,967 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,661,000 after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.04 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

