$391.31 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post sales of $391.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.61 million and the lowest is $390.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

