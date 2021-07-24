42,348 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,102,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after buying an additional 385,230 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 516.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 1,034,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 798,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

