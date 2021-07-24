4,662 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth $5,741,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $19,042,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

