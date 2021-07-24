$481.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to post $481.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.18 million and the lowest is $438.00 million. Ares Management posted sales of $326.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $3,456,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Ares Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

