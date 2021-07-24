486 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of HELE opened at $225.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

