$524.00 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post sales of $524.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.49 million to $524.80 million. Dropbox reported sales of $467.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,719. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

