526 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.23 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

